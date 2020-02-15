Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,481 Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

EGO stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

