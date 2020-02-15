Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 78.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.43. Retail Value Inc has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $38.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

