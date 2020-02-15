Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $202,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $140,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.