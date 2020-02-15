Advisory Services Network LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $169.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

