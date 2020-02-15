iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.06 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

