Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $203,000 in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

