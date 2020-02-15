Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,193 Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 144,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 27.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

PAHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

