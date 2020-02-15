Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 792.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE:WLL opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

