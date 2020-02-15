Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $207,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in J M Smucker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J M Smucker by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

