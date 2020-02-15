Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 295.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Cooper-Standard worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $23.81 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $400.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.