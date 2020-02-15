Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MYE opened at $16.40 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

