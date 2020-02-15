Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

