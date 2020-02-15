6,367 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 198,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Eckhart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

