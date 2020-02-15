Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 237.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.