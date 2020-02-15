eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after buying an additional 663,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

