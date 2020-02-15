Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,411,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $88.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

