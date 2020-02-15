Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 221,181 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $93,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

