Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $35.32 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

