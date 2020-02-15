Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Teradyne worth $70,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

