Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 101,258 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

