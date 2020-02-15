Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BABA stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

