Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,428 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Exelon worth $75,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Exelon by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,165 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $49.76 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.