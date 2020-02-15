Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $69,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

