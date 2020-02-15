Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 525,311 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,311 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $71,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

