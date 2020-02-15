Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,952 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Starwood Property Trust worth $96,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

