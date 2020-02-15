Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $111,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

NYSE:KT opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.