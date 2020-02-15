Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Quest Diagnostics worth $91,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

