Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 20,939 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,340,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,579 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

HE stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.19%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

