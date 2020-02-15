Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,633 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Veeva Systems worth $68,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.72.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $158.87 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.18. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

