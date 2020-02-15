Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Atlantica Yield worth $82,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 794,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $31.31.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.