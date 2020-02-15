Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,312 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 804.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 224.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

