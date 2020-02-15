Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

