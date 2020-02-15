Advisory Services Network LLC Has $319,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

