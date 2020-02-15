Investors Buy High Volume of Ecolab Call Options (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,852 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 857% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $207.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a one year low of $162.21 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

