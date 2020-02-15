Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 857,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MBT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

