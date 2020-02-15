Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $54.69 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

