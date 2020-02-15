Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stericycle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,163,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $22,526,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.