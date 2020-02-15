Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

