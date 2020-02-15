Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 77,880 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 514.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -433,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

