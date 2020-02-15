Advisory Services Network LLC Has $357,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 584.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

