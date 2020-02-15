Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,981% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

NYSE:FND opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. UBS Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

