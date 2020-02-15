Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

