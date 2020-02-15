Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,568 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 909% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,444 put options.

NYSE:TME opened at $13.15 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

