Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,568 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 909% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,444 put options.

NYSE:TME opened at $13.15 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,312 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,312 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $319,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $319,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc.
Investors Buy High Volume of Ecolab Call Options
Investors Buy High Volume of Ecolab Call Options
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report