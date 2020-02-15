Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 184.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 172,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

