ICU Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 685 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,102% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,999,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $214.00 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.