Advisory Services Network LLC Has $353,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $95.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

