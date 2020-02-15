Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

