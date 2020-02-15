CarGurus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In related news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $75,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,517 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

