Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,351% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

