Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $83.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

